BATTLE RESUMES: IPL Phase 2 in the UAE to kick off with clash between CSK and MI

Dubai :

As the second wave of COVID-19 wreaked havoc in India in April and May, the IPL bio-bubble was breached, forcing the suspension of the tournament after 29 games. With too much at stake, there was little doubt over the completion of the T20 event. It was only about when the BCCI would squeeze in the IPL in an ever-packed global calendar.





After a few alterations in franchise cricket and the international calendar, the best possible window was found as the BCCI slotted in the tournament as the lead up to the T20 World Cup. The entire IPL was held in the UAE last year without any hassles and the BCCI would hope for a similar experience this time around.





Fans, albeit a limited number, will also be present at IPL venues for the first time since 2019, adding immense value. India skipper Virat Kohli, who will step down from T20I captaincy after the World Cup, would love to get his hands on the elusive IPL trophy and Royal Challengers Bangalore showed signs earlier in the season that it could finally go all the way.





Delhi Capitals, which finished runner-up in 2020, leads the points tally and is primed to win its maiden title. The other teams in the top-four are CSK, RCB and the mighty Mumbai Indians, the winner of a record five titles.





There are 31 games to be played in the UAE instead of the usual 60 and that could mean good pitches for the majority of the tournament. With the conditions different from India and pitches expected to be slower, all sides have emphasised on starting from scratch. CSK and MI will renew their celebrated rivalry to kick start the IPL resumption on Sunday.





Super Kings finally seems to have found a winning combination after the disappointment of IPL 2020. The young guns like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran delivered in the first half of the season while its spinners – Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja – also came to the party. Moeen and Jadeja impressed with the bat as well.





The three-time champion would now want its stalwarts – skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina – to find their touch. Having already played half of its 14 league games, Mumbai, which has three wins, can’t afford another slow start.





The MI’s famed middle-order did not exactly set the stage on fire in IPL 2021 Phase 1 and its bowling in the powerplay can be better. Captain Rohit Sharma, who has been in stellar touch of late, will be expected to continue in the same vein. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar come into the event a more confident trio having made the WC squad.





Hardik Pandya would be keen to bowl regularly, which will also tell the India selectors on how he is shaping up ahead of the ICC showpiece. The teams which have been affected by withdrawals of key players are Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. With one win from seven matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to come up with something special to resurrect its campaign.