Rovers romps to victory

Chennai :

Opting to bat first, Rovers scored a mammoth 333 for one with Sai Sudharsan scoring 116 (108b, 9x4, 5x6), and Kaushik clobbering 139 not out (127b, 8x4, 4x6). Kaushik and Sudharsan added 170 runs in 173 balls for the opening wicket. B Aparajith then scored a quickfire 71 not out (66b, 5x4, 2x6). In reply, India Pistons was bowled out for 203 with Rovers left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar taking three for 27.





Brief scores: Young Stars CC 158 in 43 overs (Shubhang Mishra 73, Aswin Crist 4/28, Rahil Shah 3/37) lost to Vijay CC 159/4 in 28 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 52, Daryl S Ferrario 42, S Mohan Prasath 3/32). Points: Vijay 4; Young Stars 0.





Madras CC 238/9 in 50 overs (Tushar Raheja 104, M Silambarasan 3/24) lost to Swaraj CC 240/9 in 50 overs (S Aravind 45, R Vivek 63). Swaraj 4; MCC 0.





Nelson SC vs UFCC (T Nagar) match called off due to wet pitch conditions. Nelson 2; UFCC 2.





Grand Slam CC vs MRC ‘A’ CC game abandoned due to overnight rain. Grand Slam 2; MRC ‘A’ 2.





Globe Trotters SC 235/9 in 50 overs (Akshay V Srinivasan 87, Maan K Bafna 48, Thalaivan Sargunam 49, S Nikhilesh 4/70) lost to IOB Staff Club 236/7 in 48.4 overs (Abhishek M Hegde 161*, TD Lokesh Raj 3/44). IOB 4; Trotters 0