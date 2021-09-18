Raninder Singh returns as President of the National Rifle Association of India

Mohali :

The General Body Election of the NRAI had representation from 59 of its members of whom 56 voted in favor of the re-electing Raninder Singh while three votes were cast in favor of his opponent Shyam Singh Yadav, the NRA said in a release on Saturday.





After the elections, Raninder Singh said, "I am honored and humbled that the members have reposed faith in my leadership. Together we have achieved a lot for Indian shooting and the time has now come to take it to another level."





"This election was not about the chair but about its basic capability to be autonomous, yet at the same time not be violative of the National Sports Code we genuinely welcome and voluntarily follow. Indeed, the strength the Code provides us, has and will continue to support us in presenting clarity and strength to discharge our duty to the sport and its athletes. But more importantly, not allow shadowy mentors of dubious challengers to politicize."





Kanwar Sultan Singh, Randeep Mann, and Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo were elected unopposed as the Secretary-General, Treasurer, and Senior Vice President respectively.





Speaking after the declaration of the election results, Secretary-General, NRAI, Kanwar Sultan Singh said, "I am thankful to the members of the NRAI General Body for entrusting me with the responsibility of carrying forward the federation's vision of taking the sport shooting to new horizons. Our next goal is to analyze the unexpected Tokyo 2020 performances and learn from them in order to create a roadmap for Paris 2024."





A total of eight Vice-Presidents were elected. Pawan Kumar J. Singh and Sheila Kanungo were elected unopposed as the Joint Secretary Generals.





For the post of Hony. Secretary G Susheel; Ishwar Rohal; Kumar Tripurari Singh; Meghasham Shripad Bhangle; Moirangthem R.Singh and R.Ravikrishnan were also elected unopposed.





A total of 16 governing body members were elected.