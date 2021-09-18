Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC to face Army Red in a must-win encounter

Kolkata :

Hyderabad FC has three points from two matches so far, courtesy of a win against Assam Rifles and a loss against Gokulam Kerala in their last game. The Reds are relatively better placed with four points from as many games. To qualify for the next stage, they just need to ensure they do not lose on Sunday.





Speaking ahead of the game, Hyderabad FC's coach Shameel Chembakath stressed the importance of this mat"h. "Indeed it is a crucial match for us. We will try our best as this is our final chance to qualify. I am very impressed with my players' performance. We will be moving with the same spirit and try our best to get further up the pitch. We will try to return to our winning ways to secure three points. We are all in this more together," Chembakath said.





He also shared his thoughts on the Army Red team and added, "They are very strong and well drilled. One of the best teams in the group. I believe they have been playing together for quite some years. It makes a lot of difference."





Army Red coach Anustup Sarkar also expressed said playing against an ISL side will not add to the pressure. "After facing the full squad of GKFC we are confident to face any team and name may be Hyderabad FC but as we have seen it's not their ISL side. We will go for a win."





Gokulam Kerala FC, who are currently on four points, will play Assam Rifles in another deciding Group D match at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.