VA Parthasarathy Trophy from today

Defending champion Vijay CC, Young Stars CC, Swaraj CC, Madras CC, Nelson SC and UFCC (T Nagar) make up Group A. Group B consists of Grand Slam CC, MRC ‘A’ CC, Jolly Rovers CC, India Pistons CC, Globe Trotters SC and IOB Staff Club. The nine venues for the prestigious 50-over competition in the 2021-22 season are the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Guru Nanak College Ground, SRMC Turf Ground, Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground, SSN College Ground, VB Nest, IIT-M Chemplast Ground, Murugappa Ground and CPT-IP Turf Ground.

The limited-overs tournament for the VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy will begin on Saturday, with matches set to be hosted at six different venues in the city on the opening day. All games will commence at 9 am. The 12 participating teams have been divided into two groups, with each pool comprising six sides.