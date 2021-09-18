New Zealand abandons Pakistan tour citing security threat

Lahore :





Trouble began when the first ODI could not begin on time at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Friday with both teams remaining in their hotel rooms. New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White eventually issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving from his government. The PCB, on its part, said that New Zealand had acted unilaterally by deciding to postpone the series.

It was New Zealand’s first tour of Pakistan in 18 years and the series comprised three ODIs and five T20Is. Spectators were to be allowed at 25 per cent of the stadium capacity, keeping in mind the COVID-19 factor. Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja said that New Zealand would have to answer for the pullout at the International Cricket Council.