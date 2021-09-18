Parul wins steeplechase gold with personal best

Gajwel :

Though Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh) was credited with the only national record-breaking performance when he won the men’s 35km race walk in 2 hours, 46 minutes and 31 seconds, it was the women’s 3000m steeplechase that made for great viewing. B Aishwarya of Railways clinched the women’s long jump crown with an opening leap of 6.52 metres, which helped her become one of the top jumpers in the country.





With a previous best effort of 6.25m in January 2020 and a season best performance of 6.16m at the Railways trials, the 24-year-old Aishwarya pleasantly surprised everyone. The Tamil Nadu mixed 4x400m relay team (T Santhosh Kumar, I Dhivya, R Vithya Ramaraj, P Abhimanyu) came up with a new meet record.





RESULTS:FINAL: MEN: 3000M STEEPLECHASE: 1. Shankar Lal Swami (Services) 8:46.05; 2. Mohammed Nur Hasan (Services) 8:50.00; 3. Balkishan (Services) 8:50.45.





110M HURDLES:1. Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra) 14.09 seconds; 2. Sachin Binu (Services) 14.22s; 3. Tarundeep Singh Bhatia (Services) 14.22s.





HIGH JUMP:1. Jesse Sandesh (Railways) 2.17 metres; 2. Bharathi Vishwanathan (Services) 2.17m; 3. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Services) 2.17m.





SHOT PUT: 1. Karanveer Singh (Railways) 18.46 metres; 2. Devinder Singh (Punjab) 18.02m; 3. Vanam Sharma (Rajasthan) 17.96m.





35KM RACE WALK: 1. Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh) 2:46:31.00; 2. Sagar Satishchandra Joshi (Gujarat) 2:53:43.00; 3. Surinder Singh (Punjab) 2:54:22.00.





WOMEN:3000M STEEPLECHASE: 1. Parul Chaudhary (Railways) 9:51.01; 2. Komal Chandrakant Jagdale (Maharashtra) 9:51.03; 3. Priti Lamba (Railways) 10:22.45.





100M HURDLES:1. C Kanimozhi (Railways) 13.54 seconds; 2. Aparna Roy (Kerala) 13.58s; 3. K Nandhini (Tamil Nadu) 13.90s





LONG JUMP:1. B Aishwarya (Railways) 6.52m; 2. Sherin Abdul Gafoor (Tamil Nadu) 6.27m; 3. Priyanka Kerketta (Railways) 6.05m.





35KM RACE WALK: 1. Ramandeep Kaur (Punjab) 3:15.17.00; 2. Sonal Sukhwal (Rajasthan) 3:18:35.00; 3. Priyanka Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 3:27:56.00.





MIXED:4X400M RELAY: 1. Tamil Nadu 3:26.22; 2. Punjab 3:27.49; 3. Delhi 3:28.01