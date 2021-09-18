Napoli holds Leicester, West Ham wins

Chennai :

Leicester had a two-goal advantage at one stage courtesy of goals from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes, but Nigerian forward Osimhen wiped out the deficit with a stellar performance.





The Premier League club had to hang on for a point at the end as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was sent off in stoppage time for collecting a second yellow card.





Fellow English outfit West Ham United earned a comfortable 2-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb after striker Michail Antonio intercepted a back pass for the opening goal and midfielder Declan Rice scored in his 150th game for the club. In the newly-introduced Europa Conference League, Tottenham Hotspur played out a 2-2 draw against French side Rennes.





Jose Mourinho’s Roma had a good day at the office as it defeated Bulgarian team CSKA Sofia 5-1.





RESULTS:Europa League: Leicester City 2 (A Perez 9, H Barnes 64) drew with Napoli 2 (V Osimhen 69 & 87); Dinamo Zagreb 0 lost to West Ham United 2 (M Antonio 21, D Rice 50)





Europa Conference League: Rennes 2 (F Tait 23, G Laborde 71) drew with Tottenham 2 (L Bade 11 (OG), PE Hojbjerg 76); Roma 5 (L Pellegrini 25 & 62, S El Shaarawy 38, G Mancini 82, T Abraham 84) bt CSKA Sofia 1 (G Carey 10)



