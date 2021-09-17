Joe Root's grandfather slams The Hundred, compares it to Covid-19

Leicester :

"The Hundred is among us. So is Covid and it's just about as welcome. We are constantly being lectured about the necessity to attract more funding to spread the gospel and nourish the grassroots of cricket," wrote Root.





He also stated that the Hundred has led to the downfall of England in Test cricket.





"Apparently this can only be done by an increase in some form of the white-ball version of the game. At what cost to the red-ball version? Onwards and downwards would appear to be the new ECB mantra. The results of this policy can be seen in the Test series."





Root expressed that there is unevenness between red and white-ball cricket at present in the country. "Of course, every sport needs sound financial resourcing, but do we have the balance right at the moment between financial needs and performance on the field? As far as red-ball cricket is concerned, I think not."





In the Test series against India, Root had an exceptional series as a batsman. He scored 564 runs at an average of 94 and making three centuries, the only batsman from his side to reach the three-figure mark. The root is also the leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year, with a total of 1455 runs at an average of 66.13 in 12 Test matches.