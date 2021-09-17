'Which world is NZ living in?' PCB chief furious after Kiwis call off Pak tour

New Delhi :

New Zealand has called off their white-ball tour of Pakistan because of security concerns ahead of the first of three ODIs at Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi. New Zealand was visiting Pakistan for the first time after 18 years for a white-ball tour featuring three ODIs which were to be followed by five T20Is in Lahore.





Raja warned NZC that the matter will be taken up before the International Cricket Council (ICC). He took to Twitter to express his anguish.





"Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach to a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it's not shared!! Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC," Raja tweeted.





New Zealand's cricket board said arrangements were now being made for the team's safe departure back home.