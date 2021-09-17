India's T20I winning percentage 64.44 under Virat Kohli’s leadership

Chennai :

India has a better winning percentage under Kohli than the talismanic MS Dhoni, who had led the team to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in South Africa way back in 2007. India has won 29 out of the 45 matches under Kohli with two games producing no result, ensuring a healthy winning percentage of 64.44.





India is yet to win an ICC trophy under Kohli, but the team’s series wins under him in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, England and the West Indies will remain the highlights of his leadership tenure starting 2017.





VIRAT’S PET PROJECT





The Virat Kohli Foundation and Vivaldis Animal Health have inaugurated their Trauma and Rehab centre for stray animals at Madh and Malad in Mumbai. In April, India captain Virat Kohli announced that he would set up two animal care facilities here.





The centre will treat injured stray animals in the area, and a team of 10 experts will be in charge of running the operation, in collaboration with Vivaldis Animal Health, a leading Indian animal healthcare company founded by Kunal Khanna.





As part of the initiative, a fully equipped ambulance will be available at the centre for emergency calls. Additionally, it will provide medicines to support the stray animals at the centre.





The Virat Kohli Foundation has so far primarily focused on supporting aspiring athletes from all over India. However, Kohli is now looking to go beyond the sports arena and use his current associations and partnerships to create infrastructure and make resources available to those in need. The VKF will now be setting up education, healthcare, and animal welfare projects.





Vivaldis Animal Health, founded in 2015, has quickly established itself as one of the prominent pet health care companies in India, with presence across 60 cities.