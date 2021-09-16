Here's why Virat Kohli is stepping down as T20 captain

Chennai :

The 32-year-old will continue to lead the Indian cricket team in Tests and ODIs. Kohli put out a statement on social media, announcing his decision to step down.





"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them — the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," Kohli stated.









"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," he added.











