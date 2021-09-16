Thu, Sep 16, 2021

Cricket-Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after World Cup

Published: Sep 16,202106:35 PM by Reuters

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Virat Kohli will step down as captain of the Indian Twenty20 side after next month's World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the player said on Thursday.

Virat Kohli (File photo)
Virat Kohli (File photo)
Mumbai: Kohli will continue to lead the test and one-day international sides.

"Considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket," he wrote on Twitter.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations