Tamil Nadu girl Pavithra Venkatesh wins pole vault gold

Chennai :

In women’s pole vault, Tamil Nadu’s Pavithra Venkatesh won the gold medal, clearing the bar at 3.90 metres.





Abhishek used smart tactics to win his maiden 5,000m title in a national competition with a timing of 14:16.35 seconds.





Abhishek was content to run most of the race in third place, shifting gears with 300 metres left to the finish line.





His powerful strides brooked no response from erstwhile leader Dharmender (Services), who finished second.