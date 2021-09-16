Bayern decimates Barcelona

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was at his best against Barcelona

Barcelona :

Thomas Muller scored a goal and Robert Lewandowski added two more to help Bayern ease to a 3-0 victory at Camp Nou in its Champions League opener on Tuesday.





Muller’s 34th-minute strike took his career tally to seven goals against Barcelona, including the brace he netted in the 8-2 rout the last time the teams met in August 2020.





Without Messi to rely on as it had for years, Barcelona was running scared from the start as it focused on protecting itself from another embarrassing defeat.





And, the final score hid the total dominance of the Bundesliga powerhouse. Julian Nagelsmann’s team turned the once great attacking juggernaut of Barcelona into a jittery bunch hunkered down in its own area.





Lewandowski capitalised on Bayern’s complete control with goals in the 56th and 85th minute, both times putting in rebounds from shots that came off the post to the striker.





Holder Chelsea begins on a winning note





On his European debut for the club, Romelu Lukaku ensured Chelsea made a successful start to its CL title defence by clinching a 1-0 victory over Zenit St Petersburg in London on Tuesday.





RESULTS:Group E: Barcelona 0 lost to Bayern Munich 3 (T Muller 34, R Lewandowski 56 & 85); Dynamo Kiev 0 drew with Benfica 0





Group F: Young Boys 2 (M Ngamaleu 66, T Siebatcheu 90+5) beat Manchester United 1 (C Ronaldo 13); Villarreal 2 (M Trigueros 39, A Danjuma 73) drew with Atalanta 2 (R Freuler 6, R Gosens 83)





Group G: Sevilla 1 (I Rakitic 42 (P)) drew with RB Salzburg 1 (L Sucic 21 (P)); Lille 0 drew with Wolfsburg 0





Group H: Chelsea 1 (R Lukaku 69) beat Zenit St Petersburg 0; Malmo 0 lost to Juventus 3 (A Sandro 23, P Dybala 45 (P), A Morata 45+1)