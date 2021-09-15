Hanuma Vihari parts ways with Andhra, returns to Hyderabad

Hyderabad :

"I am taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I am parting ways with Andhra cricket association on good terms. I have had the privilege to captain and represent Andhra for the past 5 years. We have blossomed into a team that we can be proud of and I hereby thank all my teammates, coaches and office bearers of the Association for the constant support. I will be part of Hyderabad Cricket Association from the coming season," Vihari said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.





Ahead of the 2016/17 season, he had moved to Andhra Pradesh mainly for better prospects. He went on to debut for India in Test cricket in 2018 while being a part of Andhra in domestic cricket. In 12 Test matches, Vihari has scored 624 runs at an average of 32.84 with one century and four half-centuries to his name. He was a member of the Indian team for the five-match Test series against England, where he didn't get a chance to play a single Test.





In 94 First Class matches, Vihari had scored 7261 runs at an average of 55 with 21 centuries and 37 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 302 against Odisha in the 2017/18 season of Ranji Trophy.