Anil Kumble highlights data importance

Chennai :

“The influx began when the IPL started (in 2008). These two come into play when you pick a squad (for the tournament). When it comes to international players, a lot of data is available. But, that is not the case with unknown or upcoming domestic players,” said Kumble at a panel discussion on ‘Building Competitive Advantage Through Sports Analytics and Data Intelligence’, which was jointly organised by Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai and Deakin University South Asia.





“Use of data for strategies is becoming second nature now. It is a vital part of team meetings. Coaches make sense of what the data is and devise strategies accordingly,” added Kumble.





He said that the current generation should embrace the latest technologies and added that they could be behind the rest of the pack if they fail to do so. “There is a debate on whether there is an overdose of technology in the sport. But, I think that the players need to accept data and technologies. If you don’t use technology for the good of the game, you will be left behind.”