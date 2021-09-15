Travel journal to document memories of traditional games

Chennai :

To capture people’s experiences in playing traditional games, Kreeda has come up with a travelling journal. “For years now, we have understood that it is not merely enough to revive the games but to understand the spirit in which the games were played. Stories of play tell us much about how people lived, how they interacted, how they built relationships and even how they loved. We have been visiting old age homes, documenting people’s experiences in play and the games they played. With COVID, such interactions have become more difficult. Also, the logistics of documenting people’s experiences across the country has always been a challenge. So, we have decided to come up with an innovative idea of creating a travelling journal. This journal will travel from person to person allowing them to document by writing, drawing, painting, sketching or in any other form, their experiences of the past and their memories of play,” says Vinita Sidhartha, founder of Kreeda Games.





The team is planning to send out 20 journals to different parts of the country and across the world. “When a person receives the journal, they use a two-page spread to detail their experiences. Families can assist senior citizens in doing this too. Once they complete their share, they can pass it on to the next person, and then the next until the journal is full. At that time, the journals will be sent back to us. Kreeda will be tracking the journal and will provide updates from time to time,” she adds.