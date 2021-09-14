EPL REVIEW: Comfortable wins for Liverpool, Everton

Everton cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley at Goodison Park.

Chennai : In a Monday night kickoff in Merseyside, Ben Mee nodded home Johann Gudmundsson's freekick to give the Clarets a 1-0 away lead but Everton struck thrice between the 60th and 66th minutes to complete the turnaround for Toffees.



After going down in the 53rd minute, a tactical switch that saw Andre Gomes come on for Ben Godfrey to switch to a four defender formation enabled Everton to assert more control over the game.



Everton’s equaliser came after Michael Keane rose highest to an Andros Townsend cross to equalise for Rafa Benitez’s team. Andros Townsend put Everton ahead with a powerful finish into the top left corner after being set up by Abdoulaye Doucoure. Doucoure, then, created Everton’s third goal, and his second on the night as his through ball was slotted home past Nick Pope by new signing Demarai Gray.



The Toffees were without star striker Dominic Calvert Lewin, who is set to be out for 3 weeks following a toe injury. Everton have won three and drawn one game to stay unbeaten after four weeks of the Premier League. They travel to Villa Park next weekend to face Aston Villa.



Meanwhile, in Sunday’s only Premier League game, Liverpool won 3-0 against 10 man Leeds United at Elland Road as they continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League.



Trent Alexander Arnold set up Mohammed Salah for Liverpool’s first goal. Fabinho doubled Liverpool’s lead after which centre-back Pascal Struijk was dismissed after a horrific tackle on Harvey Elliot. Sadio Mane scored in injury time to complete what would have been a fantastic result if not for the terrible injury to Harvey Elliott.



Leeds United continued their underwhelming start to the campaign as they are still seeking their first win of the season.