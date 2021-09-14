Pele recovering, set to leave intensive care: Daughter

Rio de Janerio :

The 80-year-old underwent the procedure at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital on September 4 after the tumor was found during routine tests.





"I wanted to say thank you ... from the bottom of my heart for all of the loving, concerned, and supportive texts, DMs, and emails you guys have sent me," Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.





"He is doing well post-surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!). He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home," Kely said in a post on Tuesday morning (IST).





Kely said the three-time World Cup winner has been buoyed by the support of fans from around the world and praised the work of doctors.





"He is strong and stubborn and with the support and care of the brilliant team at Einstein and all of the love, energy and light that the world is sending, he will get through this," she added.





Pele has battled a series of health problems in recent years, including complications related to hip replacement surgery as well as kidney and prostate conditions.