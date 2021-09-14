Chennaiyin to meet Hyderabad in its opener

Chennai :

The matches in the eighth edition of the ISL will be hosted at three venues in Goa – Fatorda, Bambolim, and Vasco.





The season will kick-off with a match-up between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC at Fatorda on November 19.





The fixtures for only the first 11 rounds of ISL 2021-22 have been announced, with the remaining set to be released later in the year







