Aparajith and Bhargav impress

Chennai :

While replying to Jolly Rovers’ first innings total of 341 for eight on the final day of the two-day contest, Swaraj was bowled out for 192, courtesy of Aparajith’s six-wicket haul. His previous best bowling effort in the TNCA First Division was six wickets for 66 runs.





At the Guru Nanak College Ground, left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt (5 for 27) scalped five wickets as Vijay CC clinched five points from its clash against UFCC (T Nagar) CC.





Brief scores: Globe Trotters SC 413 drew with Nelson SC 222 in 51 overs (U Vishal 47, S Ajith Ram 4/45, Maan K Bafna 3/49, TD Lokesh Raj 3/65); Points: Globe Trotters 5(12); Nelson 1(8)





Jolly Rovers CC 341/8 & 31/1 in 9 overs drew with Swaraj CC 192 in 59.4 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 80, Baba Aparajith 6/35); Points: Jolly Rovers 5(20); Swaraj 1(8) Young Stars CC 199 drew with India Pistons CC 258/4 decl. in 77 overs (GV Vignesh 86, D Anchit 45, S Guru Raghavendran 57*); Points: India Pistons 5(8); Young Stars 1 (8) Grand Slam CC 364/8 in 89.4 overs (L Suryapprakash 150, S Radhakrishnan 81, Adithya Ganesh 48, V Sanjeev Kumar 5/107, KP Sai Rahul 3/70) drew with IOB Staff Club 225 in 78.5 overs (K Bharat Reddy 41, J Ajay Chetan 47*, S Gohulmoorthi 47, Abhishek Tanwar 4/50, M Abhinav 3/68); Points: Grand Slam 5(8); IOB 1(4) MRC ‘A’ CC 274 drew with Madras CC 223 in 67.5 overs (Ashwin Venkataraman 40, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 67, Rishi Dhawan 4/41, R Sanjay Yadav 4/49); Points: MRC ‘A’ 5(16); MCC 1(8) Vijay CC 171 & 108/5 in 22 overs drew with UFCC (T Nagar) CC 158 in 59.2 overs (Bhargav Bhatt 5/27, Gurjapneet Singh 3/44); Points: Vijay 5(20); UFCC 1(12)