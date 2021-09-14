Aparajith and Bhargav impress

Off-spinning all-rounder Baba Aparajith (6 for 35) bagged his career-best figures to help Jolly Rovers CC earn five points from its drawn TNCA First Division Round Four match against Swaraj CC at the SRMC Turf Ground, here on Monday.
Chennai:
While replying to Jolly Rovers’ first innings total of 341 for eight on the final day of the two-day contest, Swaraj was bowled out for 192, courtesy of Aparajith’s six-wicket haul. His previous best bowling effort in the TNCA First Division was six wickets for 66 runs.
At the Guru Nanak College Ground, left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt (5 for 27) scalped five wickets as Vijay CC clinched five points from its clash against UFCC (T Nagar) CC.
Brief scores: Globe Trotters SC 413 drew with Nelson SC 222 in 51 overs (U Vishal 47, S Ajith Ram 4/45, Maan K Bafna 3/49, TD Lokesh Raj 3/65); Points: Globe Trotters 5(12); Nelson 1(8)
Jolly Rovers CC 341/8 & 31/1 in 9 overs drew with Swaraj CC 192 in 59.4 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 80, Baba Aparajith 6/35); Points: Jolly Rovers 5(20); Swaraj 1(8) Young Stars CC 199 drew with India Pistons CC 258/4 decl. in 77 overs (GV Vignesh 86, D Anchit 45, S Guru Raghavendran 57*); Points: India Pistons 5(8); Young Stars 1 (8) Grand Slam CC 364/8 in 89.4 overs (L Suryapprakash 150, S Radhakrishnan 81, Adithya Ganesh 48, V Sanjeev Kumar 5/107, KP Sai Rahul 3/70) drew with IOB Staff Club 225 in 78.5 overs (K Bharat Reddy 41, J Ajay Chetan 47*, S Gohulmoorthi 47, Abhishek Tanwar 4/50, M Abhinav 3/68); Points: Grand Slam 5(8); IOB 1(4) MRC ‘A’ CC 274 drew with Madras CC 223 in 67.5 overs (Ashwin Venkataraman 40, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 67, Rishi Dhawan 4/41, R Sanjay Yadav 4/49); Points: MRC ‘A’ 5(16); MCC 1(8) Vijay CC 171 & 108/5 in 22 overs drew with UFCC (T Nagar) CC 158 in 59.2 overs (Bhargav Bhatt 5/27, Gurjapneet Singh 3/44); Points: Vijay 5(20); UFCC 1(12)
