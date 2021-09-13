Surya sizzles for Grand Slam

Chennai :

Suryapprakash scored 150 (205b, 10x4, 3x6) and along with S Radhakrishnan, who scored 81 (183b, 4x4, 1x6), added 176 runs for the second wicket. IOB’s V Sanjeev Kumar scalped five wickets for 107, his first five-wicket haul in first division.





Brief scores: Globe Trotters 413 in 86 overs (S Aniruda 162, Maan K Bafna 72, Akshay V Srinivasan 58, Shoaib Md. Khan 4/97, W Antony Dhas 3/76) vs Nelson. Jolly Rovers 341/8 in 90 overs (B Indrajith 76, A Bawne 52, A Wadkar 59, RS Jaganath Sinivas 45*, G Kishoor 3/70) vs Swaraj. Young Stars 199 in 69.1 overs (R Sathyanarayan 99, C Jani 4/46, L Sathiyannaarayan 3/45, S Sharun Kumar 3/51) vs India Pistons 56 for no loss in 15 overs. Grand Slam 364/8 in 89.4 overs (L Suryapprakash 150, S Radhakrishnan 81, A Ganesh 48, V Sanjeev Kumar 5/107, KP Sai Rahul 3/70) vs IOB. MRC ‘A’ 274 in 79.2 overs (NS Chaturved 45, R Dhawan 56, R Sanjay Yadav 68, R Ganesh 4/75) vs MCC 7/1 in 5 overs. Vijay 171 in 53.3 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 49, B Arun 5/55, V Arunkumar 3/38) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 95/6 in 29 overs





