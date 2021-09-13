IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings players arrive in UAE

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Moeen Ali, who were involved in the recently concluded Test series between host England and India, have joined the Chennai Super Kings camp here ahead of the Indian Premier League Phase 2, starting September 19.
Dubai:
“All of our Indian players who were a part of the England Test series (Jadeja, Pujara and Thakur) along with English all-rounder Moeen landed on Saturday night and have joined the side. Sam Curran will be joining the team in a couple of days’ time,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told the franchise’s official website on Sunday.
He further added: “The players who are a part of the Caribbean Premier League - Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo - will complete the tournament and join the team in a bubble to bubble transfer.”
