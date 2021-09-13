IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings players arrive in UAE

Ravindra Jadeja along with three other CSK stars arrived in Dubai | Photo Tweeted by CSK

Dubai :

“All of our Indian players who were a part of the England Test series (Jadeja, Pujara and Thakur) along with English all-rounder Moeen landed on Saturday night and have joined the side. Sam Curran will be joining the team in a couple of days’ time,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told the franchise’s official website on Sunday.





He further added: “The players who are a part of the Caribbean Premier League - Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo - will complete the tournament and join the team in a bubble to bubble transfer.”



