Kavin Quintal records fourth consecutive victory

Chennai :

The action-packed Sunday saw both hope and courage from the ace rider Rajiv Sethu. Starting the race fearlessly from second place on grid, he gave tough competition to other riders and maintained his steady performance until the last lap where his unfortunate crash pulled him down in the race. Despite that, Rajiv recorded the best lap of 1:57.047 in race 2 of PS165cc category.





On the other hand, Senthil Kumar left no stone unturned to grab a podium for IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing team. Inching closer with competitors, Senthil finished the race on third stopping the clock at 16:10.248 after a 15-second penalty.





The race 2 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category was once again dominated by the local boy Kavin Quintal who won the race with a huge lead of 8.995 seconds. Behind Kavin was Pune’s Sarthak Chavan, who with a total time of 15:01.558 finished second.