Pant, Ashwin and five other DC players reach Dubai

New Delhi :

According to information received here, the DC players -- Pant, Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw & Umesh Yadav -- will now be serving a six-day hard quarantine, as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice. Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble.





"The Delhi Capitals players who were part of the Indian squad for the Test series against England landed in Dubai safely on Sunday, 12 September 2021 for the second half of the VIVO IPL 2021," DC said in a statement.





"The players, including Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw & Umesh Yadav, underwent Covid-19 tests upon arrival in Dubai."





The Covid test reports of all the Indian players in the Test squad returned negative on Friday evening. With no Covid restrictions in place in England, it was decided that players will leave England for their respective IPL bases.