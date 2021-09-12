TTFI panel to probe Manika’s allegations

New Delhi :

TTFI vice-president Chiranjib Choudhuri has been named the chairman of the inquiry panel, which has to submit its report within six weeks. Janendra Jain and Parth Goswami are the two lawyers in the panel while Yashpal Rana is another member. The decision was taken at the TTFI’s executive meeting that took place virtually.





Manika had alleged that Soumyadeep, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, had asked her to throw a match away during the Olympic qualifiers in March and said that it is one of the reasons why she did not take his help during her singles campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.





The India team for the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha will be announced on September 16, said TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee. He reiterated that only those who have taken part in the national camp will be eligible for selection. Manika has not reported for the camp so far.