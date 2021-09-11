IPL 2021: Markram to replace Malan in Punjab Kings squad

New Delhi :

"Ahead of the resumption of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings today announced the inclusion of South African cricketer Aiden Markram to the squad," said Punjab Kings in a statement.

"Markram will replace Dawid Malan who is taking some time off to be with his family before the T20 World Cup and the Ashes Series," added the franchise.

Punjab Kings are sixth on the points table, having won three matches out of the eight they have played. They have six points and have a net run rate of -0.368.

The second leg of the IPL will begin on September 19 with Punjab Kings playing Rajasthan Royals on September 21.