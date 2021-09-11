EPL Preview: Ronaldo set for his second debut, Arsenal face Norwich

Chennai :

Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to make his much-awaited second debut for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday as European club football restarts after the international break.





"He's been having a good preseason with Juventus, he's played for the national team, he's had a good week with us here. He'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his pre-match press conference.





Manchester United have accumulated 7 points from their first 3 games but their on-pitch performances suggest improvements are needed if they are to put up a sustained challenge for the league title.





After a woeful start to the season which has seen them lose all of their 3 opening games, Arsenal take on Norwich at home on Saturday. In what comes as a boost to the Gunners, key players Thomas Partey, Gabriel, and Ben White are all available for selection. New recruit Takehiro Tomiyasu, signed from Bologna on deadline day, is also in line for his debut after all VISA processes got completed in the past few days.





Meanwhile Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea take on Aston Villa at home while Tottenham make a short trip across London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.





Elsewhere, Leicester City host Manchester City in what promises to be the blockbuster clash of the day. In Saturday’s remaining games, Southampton host West Ham, Wolves face Watford away from home, and Brentford host Brighton.





Leeds United host Liverpool on Sunday and Everton face Burnley on Monday night to complete the fourth game week of the 21/22 season of the English Premier League.