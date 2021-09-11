Unbeaten India tops pool, storms into quarter-finals

India on Friday sailed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIDE Online Chess Olympiad, topping Pool B in the Top Division with an unbeaten record.

Representative image

Chennai : On the final day of the league phase, India posted wins over Hungary and Moldova before sharing the honours with Slovenia. The India team, led by former world champion Viswanathan Anand, finished with seven wins and two draws for 16 points. India emerged clear winner ahead of second-placed Hungary (15) as both sides advanced to the play-offs.



India started the day with a convincing 4-2 win over Hungary in the seventh round, with the victories coming from Anand, Koneru Humpy and Nihal Sarin. P Harikrishna went down to Imre Balog while D Harika and R Vaishali settled for draws.



In the eighth round, India chose to rest Anand, Humpy and Harika but had no problems while routing Moldova 5-1. Vidit Gujrathi, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni and R Praggnanandhaa posted wins while B Adhiban and B Savitha Shri settled for draws.



The top spot assured in the pool with a round to go, India was held to a 3-3 draw by a fighting Slovenia. Only Vidit and Praggnanandhaa could record wins while Slovenians Teja Vidic and Zala Urh turned the tables on Bhakti and Savitha to help the team bounce back in the ninth and final round of the preliminary phase.



The experienced Harikrishna managed a draw against Jure Skoberne to help India maintain its unbeaten record. The quarter-finals will be held on September 13.