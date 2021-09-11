Alwin clinches pole for AS Motorsports

Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) grabbed the pole position in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category as the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship commenced at the MMRT here on Friday.
Chennai: Alwin, who leads the championship after his double in the previous round last month, clocked a best effort of 2 minutes, 07.596 seconds. He was followed by Allwin Xavier of Sparks Racing (02:08.911) and Anfal A from Rockstar Racing (02:09.069).
The trio will head a 38-bike grid for the first race on Saturday. Earlier, Anish Shetty (Race Concepts), who is placed second in the championship astride a KTM RC 390, topped the practice session in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category by clocking a best lap of 01:53.332. In the Pro-Stock 165cc, Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing’s Rajiv Sethu (01:56.899) was the quickest in the practice session.
The qualifying session for both the Pro-Stock categories will be held on Saturday, followed by the first of the two races. The Girls (Stock 165cc) too warmed up for Saturday’s qualifying session, with title holder Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) emerging quickest in the practice run with a best timing of 02:10.097.
