CSK, Punjab Kings trying to get their players in Manchester to Dubai via commercial flight

Dubai :

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are part of the CSK squad which has already started training ahead of the IPL resuming September 19.





Captain K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and Dawid Malan are the Punjab players who are in Manchester. Before COVID struck the Indian team, the plan was a bubble to bubble transfer with players of both teams taking a chartered flight to UAE.





''Chartered flight is not a possibility anymore. We are trying to get their tickets done for a commercial flight tomorrow. When they land, they will do six-day quarantine like the rest of the players,'' CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.





Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said: ''In all likelihood, our players will fly out from Manchester tomorrow.'' Indian players have been in their rooms in Manchester since junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive on Thursday.