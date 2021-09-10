Arun scalps eight wickets, helps UFCC clinch five points

Chennai :

On the final day of the two-day fixture, Nelson was bowled out for 212 while replying to UFCC’s first innings total of 252, courtesy of Arun’s eight-wicket haul. Arun finished with excellent figures of 17.5-6-40-8, his best-ever in the First Division League.





At the SRMC Turf Ground, off-spinner ME Yazh Arun Mozhi (5 for 39) bagged a five-wicket haul to help Swaraj CC bowl IOB Staff Club out for a mere 69 in the first innings. Swaraj took home five points from the drawn game, thanks to Yazh’s magic with the ball on Day Two.





Baba Aparajith (102 not out - Jolly Rovers CC) and Ashwin Venkataraman (120 not out - Madras CC) scored hundreds on the second day of the Round Three matches.





Brief scores: UFCC (T Nagar) CC 252 & 27/1 in 15 overs drew with Nelson SC 212 in 58.5 overs (U Vishal 60, B Arun 8/40). Points: UFCC 5(11); Nelson 1(7) Young Stars CC 108 & 119/3 in 27 overs (M Kamalesh 41) drew with MRC ‘A’ CC 222 in 76.1 overs (R Sanjay Yadav 62, R Rohit 4/59, S Mohan Prasath 4/44). Points: MRC ‘A’ 5(11); Young Stars 1(7) Swaraj CC 118 & 175/6 decl. in 53 overs (A Aarif 60) drew with IOB Staff Club 69 in 38 overs (ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 5/39, Shivam Chaudhary 3/6) & 41/0 in 11 overs. Points: Swaraj 5(7); IOB 1 (3) Vijay CC 334 drew with Grand Slam CC 281 in 89.4 overs (L Suryapprakash 84, R Kavin 53, A Aswin Crist 4/53); Points: Vijay 5(15); Grand Slam 1(3) India Pistons CC 201 drew with Jolly Rovers CC 246/3 decl. in 72.1 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 46, Baba Aparajith 102*, Ankeet Bawne 50*). Points: Jolly Rovers 5(15); India Pistons 1(3) Globe Trotters SC 368/7 decl. in 89.2 overs (S Aniruda 84, Arjun P Murthy 46, Maan K Bafna 41, Akshay V Srinivasan 104*, R Ganesh 4/95) drew with MCC 257 in 72.5 overs (Ashwin Venkataraman 120*, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 60, TD Lokesh Raj 4/47, Monish Satish 4/66). Points: Globe Trotters 5(7); MCC 1(7)