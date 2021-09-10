Making Dhoni mentor is a way to use his experience: Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that MS Dhoni was appointed the mentor of the India team to make use of his vast experience during the upcoming T20 World Cup.
New Delhi: The BCCI sprang a surprise on Wednesday when it announced that Dhoni would be the team mentor for the World T20, scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman in October and November. “Dhoni’s addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 WC. I also thank Dhoni for accepting BCCI’s offer to help the team for this tournament,” Ganguly said in a tweet which was posted on the BCCI handle.
Dhoni had led the country to two world titles – the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup that was jointly hosted by Asian nations India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Conflict of Interest complaint against MSD
The Board of Control for Cricket in India apex council on Thursday received a complaint against MS Dhoni’s appointment as Team India’s mentor for the T20 World Cup, citing the Conflict of Interest clause in the Lodha Committee reforms.
Former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta has sent a letter to the apex council members. He has stated that Dhoni’s appointment is a violation of the Conflict of Interest clause, under which one person cannot hold two posts.
Dhoni is also the captain of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. “Gupta has sent a letter to the apex council members. He has cited clause 38(4) of the BCCI constitution, which loosely states that one person cannot be holding two posts. The apex council will need to consult its legal team to check the ramifications,” a BCCI source told PTI.
