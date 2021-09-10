BWF cancels Syed Modi badminton tournament

The Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament was cancelled by the Badminton World Federation for a second year in a row.
New Delhi: The event, which was cancelled last year as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled to be held in Lucknow from October 12 to 17. “Further to August’s announcement detailing updates to the BWF Tournament Calendar 2021, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm that the Syed Modi India International 2021 is now cancelled,” the apex body said in a statement on Thursday.
The BWF, which has had to cancel several tournaments due to COVID-19 complications and restrictions, however, did not specify the exact reason for calling off the tournament in India.
“Tournament organiser Badminton Association of India (BAI) made the decision in consultation and collaboration with the local government authorities and the BWF. The BWF regrets the cancellation but remains committed to delivering a safe and structured series of badminton tournaments for the rest of the year, including the culmination to the BWF World Tour,” the statement added.
