Five-star Italy crushes Lithuania

Italy recorded its first win since being crowned European champion as strikers Moise Kean and Giacomo Raspadori inspired a crushing 5-0 win over Lithuania in a World Cup qualifying Group C match in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday.

Moise Kean (right) celebrates after scoring his first goal against Lithuania

Rome : The two 21-year-olds impressed their manager Roberto Mancini by lighting up the first half as Kean scored twice either side of an Edgaras Utkus own goal and Raspadori also found the back of the net.



It was the first time that Italy, which endured frustrating draws against Bulgaria and Switzerland in its previous two qualifying games, scored four goals in the first 30 minutes of an international match.



Giovanni Di Lorenzo inadvertently added a fifth goal when his second half cross-shot nestled into the bottom corner. With the victory, the ‘Azzurri’ comfortably extended its record international unbeaten run to 37 matches. “The guys responded well on the pitch, despite losing so many players over the last few days. Scoring five is not simple,” Mancini said.



Poland ends England’s 100% record



Damian Szymanski headed in a stoppage time equaliser as Poland ended England’s 100% record in Group I and drew its qualifier 1-1 in Warsaw. Harry Kane had fired England ahead with a swerving strike in the 72nd minute. But in the second minute of added time, substitute Szymanski rose well at the back post to nod the ball in.



Results: Italy 5 (M Kean 11 & 29, E Utkus 14 (OG), G Raspadori 24, G Di Lorenzo 54) beat Lithuania 0; Poland 1 (D Szymanski 90+2) drew with England 1 (H Kane 72); Iceland 0 lost to Germany 4 (S Gnabry 4, A Rudiger 24, L Sane 56, T Werner 88); Kosovo 0 lost to Spain 2 (P Fornals 32, F Torres 88)