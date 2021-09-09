Ashwin in T20 WC squad, MSD mentor

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned to India’s white-ball outfit after four years when he was included in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup alongside the fast-rising trio of Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Iconic former captain MS Dhoni was brought in as mentor of the squad by the BCCI, a move that took everyone by surprise