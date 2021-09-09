ASTONISHING COMEBACK - Ashwin returns to white-ball set-up after 4 years

New Delhi :

Also making the squad was Suryakumar Yadav, the 30-year-old Mumbai batsman who has been making a name for himself for his power-hitting. The 34-year-old Ashwin last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017 – the Champions Trophy – before being sidelined. However, he kept performing in the Indian Premier League besides leading India’s spin attack in Test matches. Kishan (aged 23) and Chennai-based Varun (30) have been rewarded for their consistent performances in the IPL and for their impressive showing in the opportunities they got with the India team.





The T20 World Cup begins on October 17, and will be hosted in the UAE and Oman. The big names to be dropped were opener Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.





Rahul Chahar has been preferred to Chahal, who has been off colour recently. Dhawan has been overlooked with KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Kishan picked as the three openers. Talking about the squad at a press conference, chief selector Chetan Sharma said: “Ashwin is an asset. He performed well in the IPL and we needed a player of his experience. We need an off-spinner with Washington Sundar injured. Ashwin is the only off-spinner in the squad. Varun is a mystery spinner who is a surprise package for the world.”





“We have picked Rahul Chahar over Yuzi as we wanted someone who bowls fast and gets pace off the pitch,” added Sharma. Axar has been picked as a back-up for experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.