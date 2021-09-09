Olympian Revathi earns promotion

Madurai :

Revathi has moved from pay scale 3 to 6 as per the pay scales of VII Central Pay Commission. Revathi was a member of the India mixed 4x400m relay team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo (Japan). The latest posting would be more convenient for her to continue sporting activities. Divisional Railway Manager Padmanabhan Ananth and Senior Divisional Personnel Officer C Sudhagaran congratulated Revathi on her promotion, a statement said.



