Vidyuth, Rishi impress with ball

Chennai :

On Wednesday, Vidyuth spun a web around the Swaraj batsmen to put IOB in the ascendancy. However, Swaraj came roaring back into the contest by dismissing five IOB batters for just 47 runs. At the SSN College Ground, medium pacer Rishi Dhawan (6 for 45) scalped six wickets to help MRC ‘A’ CC restrict Young Stars CC to a paltry 108 all-out. J Suresh Kumar (100 - UFCC (T Nagar) CC), Daryl S Ferrario (115 - Vijay CC), DT Chandrasekar (5 for 42 - Jolly Rovers CC) and Akshay V Srinivasan (104 not out - Globe Trotters SC) also impressed on the opening day.





BRIEF SCORES: UFCC (T Nagar) CC 252 in 71.4 overs (Vishnu Solanki 71, J Suresh Kumar 100, M Ganesh Moorthi 4/64, W Antony Dhas 3/51) vs Nelson SC 43/0 in 13 overs; Young Stars CC 108 in 37 overs (Rishi Dhawan 6/45, KV Sasikanth 4/27) vs MRC ‘A’ CC 127/6 in 41 overs (R Rohit 3/35); Swaraj CC 118 in 62.4 overs (P Vidyuth 6/44, V Sanjeev Kumar 3/43) vs IOB Staff Club 47/5 in 27 overs; Vijay CC 334 in 89 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 115, J Kousik 77, V Gowtham 4/63) vs Grand Slam CC; India Pistons CC 201 in 83.2 overs (DT Chandrasekar 5/42) vs Jolly Rovers CC 20/0 in 5 overs; Globe Trotters SC 368/7 in 89.2 overs (S Aniruda 84, Arjun P Murthy 46, Maan K Bafna 41, Akshay V Srinivasan 104*, R Ganesh 4/95) vs MCC