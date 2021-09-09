Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev in semis

New York :

The 18-year-old Alcaraz showed no signs of distress as Auger-Aliassime took the first set, but slumped after the Canadian broke to open the second. During the first changeover of the second set, Alcaraz called for the physiotherapist but did not receive any treatment. A game later, however, the Spaniard turned and indicated he could not go on.





Auger-Aliassime will meet World No.2 Daniil Medvedev in the last-four stage. Russia’s Medvedev dropped his first set at this year’s US Open, but overcame Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 to reach his third straight semi-final at Flushing Meadows.Meanwhile, Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued the dream run by storming into her first Grand Slam semi-final with a battling 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) win over Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina.





In another quarter-final clash, second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus registered a 6-1, 6-4 win over Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova.





RESULTS:Men’s singles: Quarter-finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 3-1 (retired); Botic van de Zandschulp lost to Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 0-6, 6-4, 5-7. Women’s singles: Quarter-finals: Elina Svitolina lost to Leylah Fernandez 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(5); Barbora Krejcikova lost to Aryna Sabalenka 1-6, 4-6