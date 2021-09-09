Jeev granted 10-year Dubai Golden Visa

Dubai :

The 49-year-old Jeev has had a long association with Dubai, having featured in several tournaments and making many friends in the city. “I am really honoured and humbled that the Dubai government has considered me for the Golden Visa and I am look forward to making many more special memories,” Jeev said.





During the 2001 Dubai Desert Classic, Jeev had established a world record at that time when he completed the four rounds with just 94 putts while finishing tied sixth. Jeev, winner of four titles on the European Tour, four on the Japan Tour and six on the Asian Tour, has received the 10-year ‘Gold card’ for being an elite professional athlete.





The Golden Visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019 as a new system which allows investors (minimum of AED 10 million), entrepreneurs, and people with specialised talent in the field of science, knowledge and sports, apply for it.