Dhoni named mentor for Team India

Former captain MS Dhoni was on Wednesday brought in as mentor of India’s T20 World Cup squad by the BCCI, a move that took everyone by surprise. The 40-year-old Dhoni retired from international cricket last year. “MS Dhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup,” announced BCCI secretary Jay Shah. “I spoke to him in Dubai. He agreed to be mentor for World T20 only and I discussed with my colleagues and all are on the same page. I spoke to captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma and everyone agreed,” added Shah.



