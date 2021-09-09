India makes bright start at Olympiad

Chennai :

The Viswanathan Anand-led India made a positive start on the opening day of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Wednesday, beating Egypt and Sweden while sharing the honours with France. Hungary leads Pool B at the end of three rounds with an all-win record and six points, followed by India (5 points) and France (4). A team gets two points for a win and one point for a draw. The top-two teams from each of the four pools advance to the play-offs. India got off to a flying start in Pool B of the Top Division with a 6-0 thrashing of Egypt. The India team, seeded third as per the average rating, drew 3-3 against France before rounding off the day with a comfortable 4-2 win over Sweden.



