Thu, Sep 09, 2021

India makes bright start at Olympiad

Published: Sep 09,202105:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Viswanathan Anand-led India made a positive start on the opening day of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Wednesday, beating Egypt and Sweden while sharing the honours with France.

File Photo for representative purpose only
File Photo for representative purpose only
Chennai:
The Viswanathan Anand-led India made a positive start on the opening day of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Wednesday, beating Egypt and Sweden while sharing the honours with France. Hungary leads Pool B at the end of three rounds with an all-win record and six points, followed by India (5 points) and France (4). A team gets two points for a win and one point for a draw. The top-two teams from each of the four pools advance to the play-offs. India got off to a flying start in Pool B of the Top Division with a 6-0 thrashing of Egypt. The India team, seeded third as per the average rating, drew 3-3 against France before rounding off the day with a comfortable 4-2 win over Sweden.

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations