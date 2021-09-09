6 white-ball matches for India in England in July 2022

London :

The Virat Kohli-led India is currently playing a five-game Test series against England with the last match slated to start on Friday. However unlike other years, India’s red and white-ball series have been segregated due to the length of the tours in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.





India will begin the T20I series at Old Trafford on July 1 before matches at Trent Bridge (July 3) and the Ageas Bowl (July 6). A three-match ODI series follows with games at Edgbaston (July 9), Oval (July 12) and Lord’s (July 14).



