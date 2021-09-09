Thu, Sep 09, 2021

6 white-ball matches for India in England in July 2022

The India men’s team will play six white-ball matches against England in July next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced as it unveiled its international home fixtures for 2022.

File Photo for representative purpose only
The Virat Kohli-led India is currently playing a five-game Test series against England with the last match slated to start on Friday. However unlike other years, India’s red and white-ball series have been segregated due to the length of the tours in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India will begin the T20I series at Old Trafford on July 1 before matches at Trent Bridge (July 3) and the Ageas Bowl (July 6). A three-match ODI series follows with games at Edgbaston (July 9), Oval (July 12) and Lord’s (July 14).

Conversations