India register bright start in Online Chess Olympiad

Chennai :

Hungary is leading at the end of three rounds with an all-win record and six points followed by India (5 points) and France (4).





A team gets two points for a win and one point for a draw. The top two teams from the group advance to the play-offs.





India had last year finished joint winner in the Online Chess Olympiad with Russia.





After getting off to a flying start in Pool B of the Top Division with a 6-0 thrashing of Egypt, the Indian team, ranked three as per average rating, drew 3-3 against France before rounding off the day with a comfortable 4-2 win over Sweden.





Former world champion Anand led the way in the opening tie against Egypt with a clinical win against Adly Ahmed. The Indians swept the board, clinching all the six boards riding on Anand's brilliant start.





There were wins for B Adhiban, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni, R Praggnanandhaa and his sister R Vaishali as India overpowered Egypt.





In the next match against France, Anand had to settle for a draw against their top player Etienne Bacrot as did Vidit Gujrathi, Koneru Humpy and D Harika.





Praggnanandhaa went down to Marc Andria Maurizzi. However, Vaishali came to India's rescue by downing Florence Rollot.





Vidit Gujrathi came close to a win against Yannick Gozzoli but had to settle for a draw by threefold repetition.





The third round fixture against Sweden saw victories for P Harikrishna, playing on the top board, Adhiban and Nihal Sarin which put India on the road to a win.





Humpy and Tania Sachdev drew against their respective opponents. However, young B Savitha Shri lost to Margarita Zaritovskaja.





India will face Shenzhen China, Azerbaijan and Belarus in rounds four, five and six respectively on Thursday.





India's results: Beat Egypt 6-0 (Anand beat Adly Ahmed; B Adhiban beat Adham Fawzy, Tania Sachdev beat Shahenda Wafa, Bhakti Kulkarni beat Ayah Moaataz, Praggnanandhaa beat Adham Kandil; Vaishali beat Sara Adel).





Drew with France 3-3 (Anand drew Bacrot, Vidit Gujrathi drew Yannick Gozzoli, Humpy drew with Marie Sebag, D Harika drew with Pauline Guichard, Praggnanandhaa lost to Marc Andria Maurizzi, Vaishali beat Florence Rollot).





Beat Sweden 4-2 (P Harikrishna beat Nils Grandelius, Adhiban beat Erik Blomqvist, Humpy drew with Pia Cramling, Tania Sachdev drew with Inna Agrest, Nihal Sarin beat Milton Pantzar, B Savitha Shri lost to Margarita Zaritovskaja).