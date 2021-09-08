Virat Kohli managed Team India brilliantly, says Inzamam

New Delhi :

"The way India are playing, especially overseas, credit should be given to the team. They were all out for 191 in the first innings and then the way they played in the next four days, for that the credit should be given to the team," Inzamam said on his Youtube channel.





"When a team wins a game after being the underdogs at one stage, the captain has a huge hand in that. Virat Kohli managed his team brilliantly. He has a mix of youngsters and experienced players, but he managed them all really well (at the Oval). He was not demoralised at any moment of time in this Test, even after being bowled out 191. The captain's body language is reflected in the team," he further said.





India dismissed England for just 210 runs on the fifth day despite Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed putting up an opening partnership of 100 runs. They have taken an unassailable 2-1 series lead.





After the first Test ended in a draw, India won the second at Lord's to script a memorable. In the next match, however, England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to draw level.





Several fingers were pointed at Kohli and his men but they kept away from the noise and fought back to shut all their critics.





The fifth and final Test will begin on Friday at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.