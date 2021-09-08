Wed, Sep 08, 2021

Winger Ninthoi signs for Chennaiyin

Published: Sep 08,202106:15 AM

Chennaiyin FC has completed the signing of young Indian winger Ninthoi Meetei on a three-year deal, the two-time Indian Super League champion announced on Tuesday.

File Photo : Ninthoi
Chennai:
The 20-year-old Ninthoi joins Chennaiyin following a two-year spell at fellow ISL outfit NorthEast United FC, where he made 24 appearances. “I am really happy to be a part of CFC. The team has shown its energy and spirit all through the years. I look forward to giving my best and I am excited to kick off my stint with Chennaiyin,” Ninthoi said in a media release issued by the southern side.

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Ninthoi began his professional career in 2017 with Indian Arrows, where he spent two seasons before signing up for NEUFC. The youngster was a part of the India squad for the 2017 Under-17 World Cup which was hosted in the country.

In 2019, Ninthoi guided India to its maiden SAFF Under-18 Championship title and won the ‘Best Player’ award in the tournament. Commenting on the club’s latest signing, head coach Bozidar Bandovic said: “Ninthoi is a quality young player with room to improve. Our target is to build and improve young domestic players because they are the future of the club.”

