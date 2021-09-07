WATCH: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's 'throw that changed everything'

Chennai :

He captioned the video, "The throw that changed everything. 87.58."







Proud netizens were all hearts for Chopra's video, who took to the comment section to express their pleasure.The proud netizens were all hearts for Chopra's video and took to the comment section to express their pleasure. Missppooja12 wrote, "What a moment." Another netizen, nikitagoswami.24 commented, "We proud of you."



They also expressed their gratitude towards Chopra for winning gold. "Wow! Thank you for gold," said one comment from uditanshu_98.



India's Golden boy Neeraj Chopra, on Tuesday, shared a video of his winning throw in the finals of Men's Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics that claimed India's only Olympics gold medal in athletics.