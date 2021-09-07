WATCH: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's 'throw that changed everything'

Proud netizens were all hearts for Chopra's video, who took to the comment section to express their pleasure.
Chennai: India's Golden boy Neeraj Chopra, on Tuesday, shared a video of his winning throw in the finals of Men's Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics that claimed India's only Olympics gold medal in athletics.
The other 11 competitors including Germany's Johannes Vetter, who had a throw of 94.20m at the World Athletics Continental Tour, failed to cross the Indian's winning mark.
The 23-year-old, who created history in Tokyo with his magnificent performance, was quick to set his future goal which is to prepare a throw of 90m. He said, "I think I had prepared to throw 90m this time around. In the last couple of years, I was close to the 90m-mark. Javelin is something where if you let it go at the right angle, it will give you an additional 2-3 metres. I am very close to 90m, I just need a little more focus on my angle of release and my technique. I will talk to my coach regarding this."
"I couldn't do it this year, but it is okay that I got a medal at the Olympics and that too a gold. 90m is a dream, I will surely fulfil it," Neeraj Chopra said.
He captioned the video, "The throw that changed everything. 87.58."
Proud netizens were all hearts for Chopra's video, who took to the comment section to express their pleasure.The proud netizens were all hearts for Chopra's video and took to the comment section to express their pleasure. Missppooja12 wrote, "What a moment." Another netizen, nikitagoswami.24 commented, "We proud of you."
They also expressed their gratitude towards Chopra for winning gold. "Wow! Thank you for gold," said one comment from uditanshu_98.
The Indian athlete's first throw in the finals measured a distance of 87.03m which he bettered in the second attempt with a throw of 87.58m.
