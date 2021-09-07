Deepti Sharma moves up one place in Women's T20I rankings

Mumbai :

New Zealand's Sophie Devine is the new joint top-ranked player among women all-rounders, sharing the No.1 spot with Natalie Sciver of England at 371 points. Scotland's Kathryn Bryce is third with 327 points.





Deepti is placed fourth at 321 rating points with Australia's Ellyse Perry (301) and Hayley Matthews (292) of West Indies following at fifth and sixth place. The change in their rankings is because West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor dropped down three places to seventh.





Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (265), Salma Khatun (261) of Bangladesh, and Nida Dar (258) of Pakistan are the others in the top-10.





Sophie showed her class in the third T20I against England at Hove, scoring 50 runs while also returning figures of 2/26. This has enabled her to jump up a spot and be the joint top-ranked all-rounder alongside England's Natalie Sciver.





Sophie also gained a place in the batting charts to jump up to No.5.





She has 689 points in the list that is led by India's Shafali Verma, who leads the batting rankings. Teammate Smriti Mandhana is placed third in the ICC Women's T20 International Rankings updated on Tuesday.





Shafali has a rating of 759 while Beth Mooney of Australia is at 744. Smriti has a rating of 716. The top-10 list includes two Indians, three Australians, two from New Zealand, and one each from South Africa, England, and West Indies.





England's Sophie Ecclestone leads the bowling chart with 778 points. Deepti Sharma is the best Indian at sixth place with 703 points while teammate Poonam Yadav is eighth with 670 points.